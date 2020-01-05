NATO suspends training mission in Iraq

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO says it has suspended a training mission for soldiers in the Iraqi army in the wake of the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani....

As U.S. airstrike ramps up threat of war, about 500 Canadian Forces personnel are serving in Iraq Canada has several hundred CF personnel deployed in Iraq on two missions: Operation Impact, which is Canada's contribution to the global coalition's war against...

