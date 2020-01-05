Global  

NATO suspends training mission in Iraq

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Ottawa, Jan 5 (IANS) The Canadian-commanding NATO mission in Iraq has suspended its training task after a US airstrike killed an Iranian commander, Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail reported.
NATO suspends training mission in Iraq citing security

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO says it has suspended a training mission for soldiers in the Iraqi army in the wake of the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani....
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersCBC.ca

As U.S. airstrike ramps up threat of war, about 500 Canadian Forces personnel are serving in Iraq

Canada has several hundred CF personnel deployed in Iraq on two missions: Operation Impact, which is Canada's contribution to the global coalition's war against...
CBC.ca

