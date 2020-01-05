Global  

PM greets Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Murli Manohar Joshi on his 86th birthday, saying the BJP veteran has been unwavering when it comes to safeguarding national interests and furthering national progress. Joshi, a former Union minister and a veteran parliamentarian, was born on this day in 1934 in Nainital, now in Uttarakhand.
