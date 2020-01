PM greets Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Murli Manohar Joshi on his 86th birthday, saying the BJP veteran has been unwavering when it comes to safeguarding national interests and furthering national progress. Joshi, a former Union minister and a veteran parliamentarian, was born on this day in 1934 in Nainital, now in Uttarakhand