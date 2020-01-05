Global  

Kota infant deaths: Three more children die at JK Lone hospital; toll touches 110

Zee News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The sorry state of Kota's JK Lone hospital is reflected in a government-formed panel's report which shows how 110 infants lost their lives due to lack of basic life-saving equipments at the hospital.
News video: ‘No point blaming others’: Sachin Pilot on infant’s deaths in Kota

‘No point blaming others’: Sachin Pilot on infant’s deaths in Kota 03:53

 Contradicting his own party’s government over the infant deaths at JK Lon Hospital in Kota on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister and PCC chief of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot said that the state government’s response was not satisfactory.

Staff removes green carpet place to welcome Rajasthan Health Minister at Kota JK Lon Hospital [Video]Staff removes green carpet place to welcome Rajasthan Health Minister at Kota JK Lon Hospital

Staff removes green carpet place to welcome Rajasthan Health Minister at Kota JK Lon Hospital

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:02Published

India infant deaths: Rajasthan hospital draws national attention [Video]India infant deaths: Rajasthan hospital draws national attention

Shortages, structural deficiencies at a public hospital in India blamed for death of nearly 1,000 infants last year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:06Published


Kota infant deaths paint dismal picture of India's public healthcare

Over the past month, 100 children have died at the JK Lon hospital in Kota, Rajasthan. The government run hospital reported 10 deaths during a 48-hour period...
Sify Also reported by •IndiaTimesIndian ExpressZee News

Deputy CM Sachin Pilot slams own government over Kota infant deaths

In an embarrassing development for the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, state Congress chief and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday slammed its...
IndiaTimes


MridulBhaskar87

Mridul Bhaskar Kota infant deaths: Three more children die at JK Lone hospital; toll touches 110 https://t.co/FKFv57i7dM 2 days ago

sumanranjan111

Suman Ranjan Kota infant deaths: Three more children die at JK Lone hospital; toll touches 110 https://t.co/xASW1CdjiX 2 days ago

atr_sumana

Ashok Taru Ray Three more infant deaths at Kota hospital, toll rises to 110 https://t.co/TFjUvZTjxb 3 days ago

post_asia

Post of Asia Kota infant deaths: Three more children die at JK Lone hospital; toll touches 110 https://t.co/COSwS52FFy https://t.co/l1KcabQa87 3 days ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL Three more infant deaths at Kota hospital, toll rises to 110 https://t.co/3xop2CvLJ3 via @IndianExpress 3 days ago

VEDANSHARYA4

वेदांश आर्य RT @ZeeNews: Kota infant deaths: Three more children die at JK Lone hospital; toll touches 110 https://t.co/x51Gly3oyq https://t.co/IoU3zPj… 3 days ago

Ervipin83

vipin shrivastava Same horror story continues of innocent death. https://t.co/1nBI3DZN3e 3 days ago

theupdaterpost

Daily News Kota infant deaths: Three more children die at JK Lone hospital; toll touches 110 https://t.co/2lRPe4U27F 3 days ago

