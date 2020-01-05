Global  

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Pakistan PM; asks him to worry about his own country

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The AIMIM president also announced that a protest meeting will be held at the historic Charminar here on January 25 against the CAA, adding "We will hoist the tricolour on January 25 midnight and recite the national anthem. The meeting would be to save the Constitution and the country."
