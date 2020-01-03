Cold wave grips India, States shiver as temperature dips
Friday, 3 January 2020 () *New Delhi:* The sharp dip in the temperature is showing its effects all over the country. The cold wave in the North India saw the region engulfed in extreme fog, leading to flight delays and road and rail disruptions due to reduced visibility. The effects of the cold weather were also seen recently in Maharashtra with...
As many as 34 trains were running late in Northern Railway region due to low visibility. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees on Tuesday. IMD predicted cold waves to continue in North India.