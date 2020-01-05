Global  

Imran Khan condemns Nankana Sahib incident

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Islamabad [Pakistan] Jan 5 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the incident of vandalism at the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, saying that the attack is against 'his vision' and that the perpetrators would not find any protection from the government or police.
Proof of minorities' state: Hardeep Puri justifies CAA through Nankana incident

Proof of minorities’ state: Hardeep Puri justifies CAA through Nankana incident 03:15

 Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reacted to incident of vandalism in Pakistan’s Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

