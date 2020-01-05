Global  

Jakarta flood death toll rises to 60

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Jakarta, Jan 5 (IANS) The death toll due to the floods in the Jakarta metropolitan area has increased to 60, Indonesian authorities said on Sunday, adding that many areas in the capital remain inundated.
News video: Jakarta floods death toll rises to 43 as residents return to devastation

Jakarta floods death toll rises to 43 as residents return to devastation 01:27

 The death toll from Jakarta flooding has risen to 43. Footage, filmed on Thursday (January 2) in the Bekasi Regency of West Java, shows wrecked cars piled up on the roads after being washed away by flood currents.

