Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka instigated riots by supporting anti-CAA protests: Amit Shah

DNA Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
"Do you want a government that instigates violent in Delhi?" Shah asked.
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi instigated riots by misleading people on CAA Amit Shah

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi instigated riots by misleading people on CAA Amit Shah 01:44

 Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi instigated riots by misleading people on CAA Amit Shah

Amit Shah hits out at Congress and AAP, says misled people over CAA [Video]Amit Shah hits out at Congress and AAP, says misled people over CAA

BJP President Amit Shah addressed the workers' conference at Indira Gandhi Stadium to excite the activists .. During this time he lashed out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party. He also..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says Yogi & UP Police were complicit in CAA crackdown | Oneindia News [Video]Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says Yogi & UP Police were complicit in CAA crackdown | Oneindia News

DELHI BATTLES BONE-CHILLING COLD, Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM and gets Home berth, Aaditya Thackeray becomes a minister, PM Modi asks people to back Citizenship LAw with #IndiaSupportsCAA,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rahul, Priyanka instigating riots over CAA:Shah

Amit Shah assured members of minority communities that none of them will lose citizenship due to the CAA, saying the law is about giving citizenship to...
IndiaTimes

Live: Rahul, Priyanka instigated riots, Shah says

The countrywide unrest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizenship (NRC) has continued into the new...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi instigated riots by misleading people: Amit Shah https://t.co/28TVPi1BFt 2 days ago

drmurukadas

Dr. C. Murukadas RT @drmurukadas: #RahulGandhi& #PriyankaGandhi not only instigated agitation against #CAA but also misledMuslims to indulge in violence&ars… 3 days ago

drmurukadas

Dr. C. Murukadas #RahulGandhi& #PriyankaGandhi not only instigated agitation against #CAA but also misledMuslims to indulge in viole… https://t.co/ECdqhRdyBZ 3 days ago

suresh_lal

suresh lal prasad @ZeeNewsHindi Now people can understand who are the persons and for what purpose they incited Muslims and now JNU s… https://t.co/HiUd4q1OfB 5 days ago

fingkisher

D A M M I T RT @ANI: BJP President & Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra instigated riots by misleading… 5 days ago

parmesh214

KRISHNA PARAMESHWAR RT @NewsNationTV: BJP president @AmitShah accuses Congress leader @RahulGandhi and his sister @priyankagandhi of instigating riots by misle… 5 days ago

VenkataramananT

venkataramanan.thiru . Do you want a government which incites riots for politics," he asked. https://t.co/JSLkt3WEWy 5 days ago

VenkataramananT

venkataramanan.thiru how long this bogus accusation can continue? https://t.co/JSLkt3WEWy 5 days ago

