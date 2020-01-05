Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nusrat Jahan wishes 'motherly guardian' Mamata Banerjee on her birthday

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan is also an Indian film actress who predominantly works in Bengali cinema.

On the occasion of 'Didi' Mamata Banerjee's birthday, Nusrat Jahan took to Instagram to share a story. She shared a picture of Mamata Banerjee and wished her. She wrote, 'A firebrand leader - A living Inspiration - A...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.