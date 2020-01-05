Global  

Sikh youth killed by unidentified person in Peshawar: Report

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Peshawar [Pakistan], Dec 5 (ANI): A Sikh youth was killed by an unidentified person in Peshawar, Pakistan media reported on Sunday, citing police.
