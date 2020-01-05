Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bluefin tuna sells for $1.8 million in Tokyo

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Tokyo, Jan 5 (IANS) A bluefin tuna has sold for 193 million yen ($1.8 million) at the first auction of the year at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market - the second-highest price ever paid.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bumble Bee Foods Has Filed for Bankruptcy [Video]Bumble Bee Foods Has Filed for Bankruptcy

Bumble Bee Foods Has Filed for Bankruptcy. Canned seafood brand Bumble Bee Foods announced their decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Nov. 21. . Bumble Bee plans on selling it..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tuna sells for $1.8 million in first Tokyo auction of 2020, second highest ever

A bluefin tuna sold for 193.2 million yen ($1.8 million) in the first auction of the new year at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market, the second highest price on record,...
Reuters India

Tuna fetches ¥193.2 mil at New Year auction in Tokyo

A bluefin tuna fetched 193.2 million yen on Sunday at the New Year's auction at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market, the second-highest price on record. The price paid...
Japan Today


Tweets about this

isaacada1

Isaac RT @Reuters: Japan's first tuna auction of the year at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market sold a bluefin tuna for $1.8 million, the second-highest… 2 minutes ago

VairBlair613

Vair Blair RT @thedailybeast: A massive 608-pound blue-fin tuna sold for $1.8 million in the first auction of 2020 at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market on Su… 10 minutes ago

coraxnews

Corax 276 kilogram bluefin tuna sold for USD 1.8 million in first Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market auction of 2020, second high… https://t.co/jZJvbEnsBx 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.