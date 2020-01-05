Global  

Delhi Police might have fired in self-defence: Sources on Jamia violence

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Contrary to earlier claims of no firing by the police during the violent protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 15 in the national capital, the top sources in Delhi police are now admitting that police might have fired in "self-defence" in the Mathura Road area where the protesters went haywire and resorted to vandalism and arson.
Recent related news from verified sources

Jamia violence: 'Cops may've fired in self-defence'

Contrary to earlier claims of no firing by the police during the violent protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 15 in the national capital, the...
IndiaTimes

Delhi police constable shots self dead

A 33-year-old Delhi police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol here on Saturday, officials said.
IndiaTimes


