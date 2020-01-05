Global  

Owaisi slams Pak PM, asks him to worry about his own country

Hindu Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Asaduddin Owaisi, also announced that a protest meeting will be held at Charminar on January 25 against the CAA.
Asaduddin Owaisi slams Pakistan PM; asks him to worry about his own country

The AIMIM president also announced that a protest meeting will be held at the historic Charminar here on January 25 against the CAA, adding "We will hoist the...
IndiaTimes


