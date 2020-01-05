Global  

Did nothing but abuse me: Arvind Kejriwal on Amit Shah's Delhi rally

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Amit Shah chose to "abuse" him instead of talking about development and pointing out shortcomings of the AAP government. Addressing a BJP's booth-level workers' rally in Delhi, Shah accused Kejriwal of "wasting" public money on advertisements and sought to know whether the AAP government has completed any work in the last 5 years.
News video: Amit Shah hits out at Congress and AAP, says misled people over CAA

Amit Shah hits out at Congress and AAP, says misled people over CAA 03:00

 BJP President Amit Shah addressed the workers' conference at Indira Gandhi Stadium to excite the activists .. During this time he lashed out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party. He also surrounded Congress on the issue of citizenship amendment law. Shah said that Rahul and Priyanka...

