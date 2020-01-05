Did nothing but abuse me: Arvind Kejriwal on Amit Shah's Delhi rally
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Amit Shah chose to "abuse" him instead of talking about development and pointing out shortcomings of the AAP government. Addressing a BJP's booth-level workers' rally in Delhi, Shah accused Kejriwal of "wasting" public money on advertisements and sought to know whether the AAP government has completed any work in the last 5 years.
