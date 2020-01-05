Global  

Al-Shabab militants attack Kenyan naval base used by US

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
London, Jan 5 (IANS) Somalia-based, Al Qaeda-linked Islamist militant group Al Shabab on Sunday attacked a naval base used by Kenyan and US forces in Kenya's Lamu coastal region, reports said.
