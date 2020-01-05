Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

EU invites Iran's Zarif to Brussels for 'de-escalation of tensions' in Middle East

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Brussels [Belgium], Jan 5 (ANI): The European Union on Sunday invited the Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif to Brussels in a bid to exercise restraint and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East that have soared following the recent killing of Iran's most senior commander Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Tensions Escalate In Middle East After Airstrike Kills Iranian Military Commander

Tensions Escalate In Middle East After Airstrike Kills Iranian Military Commander 02:42

 Iran has promised "crushing revenge" for the killing of Qassem Soleimani. Jasmine Viel reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. troops sent to the middle east [Video]U.S. troops sent to the middle east

US troops depart from Fort Bragg this morning for the Middle East as tensions and protest mount in Iraq and Iran following the Thursday airstrike that killed a top Iranian General. Meanwhile anti-war..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:24Published

Foreign secretary defends US as Iran ramps up criticism [Video]Foreign secretary defends US as Iran ramps up criticism

The Foreign Secretary has defended the US over its killing of Iran's top military leader as Tehran ramped up its criticism amid soaring tensions in the Middle East. Dominic Raab was speaking on BBC's..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

EU's Borrell invites Iran's foreign affairs minister to Brussels

European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East in a talk with Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Javad...
Reuters

Iran tension may push up fuel prices, spook bid to boost economy

Global oil prices spiked 4% on Friday as tensions flared up in the Middle East, setting off worries over an extended spell of market volatility hitting consumer...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

girliegurl23

girliegurl RT @farnazfassihi: #Iran Sunday Millions come out for Gen. #Soleimani's funeral procession. Trump's 52 Places war tweet becomes rallying ca… 3 minutes ago

AhDi_1280

Ahdi 🇵🇰 ♥ 🇹🇷 RT @Iran: EU calls for de-escalation, invites @JZarif to Brussels #Iran @JosepBorrellF https://t.co/lNyJOyj0eF 14 minutes ago

homegypsy

Marti Reed RT @ZeinakhodrAljaz: EU invites #Iran foreign minister Zarif to Brussels 28 minutes ago

0rel1Lambda

Citoyen Lambda 🌟 RT @vtchakarova: #EU's Borrell invites Iran's foreign affairs minister to Brussels. He called on Iran to "carefully consider any reaction"… 58 minutes ago

vivianmtl

Vivian ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @News_Executive: Update: EU invites Iran's FM Zarif to Brussels as it is trying to find a way to reduce tensions between Iran and U.S. A… 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse #EU invites Iran's #Zarif to Brussels for 'de-escalation of tensions' in Middle East https://t.co/5ZbxYsIg8B 1 hour ago

InitialesMD

Maxime RT @AlexandreKrausz: The European Union foreign policy Chief ⁦@JosepBorrellF⁩ took the initiative to lead a US-Iran deescalation process. #… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.