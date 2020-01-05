EU invites Iran's Zarif to Brussels for 'de-escalation of tensions' in Middle East

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Brussels [Belgium], Jan 5 (ANI): The European Union on Sunday invited the Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif to Brussels in a bid to exercise restraint and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East that have soared following the recent killing of Iran's most senior commander Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike.


