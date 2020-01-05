Global  

Violence at JNU campus: Who said what

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The Jawaharlal University Administration said that masked miscreants damaged property and attacked people after entering the university campus on Sunday evening.
JNU violence: Masked men allegedly attack teachers & students inside campus [Video]JNU violence: Masked men allegedly attack teachers & students inside campus

Violence has broken out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital. Several teachers and students were allegedly attacked by masked men inside the campus.

Jamia Protest: DCP South-East Delhi says 'had to enter campus to contain violence' [Video]Jamia Protest: DCP South-East Delhi says 'had to enter campus to contain violence'

Jamia ground report, students narrate police brutality on campus, protests continue at Jamia, Jamia students protest against the citizenship amendment act #JamiaProtest

JNU Students' Union and ABVP members clash on university campus

A clash broke out between members of the JNU Students' Union and ABVP on the university campus on Sunday, sources said. According to sources, the clash took...
IndiaTimes

JNU Admin calls police as masked miscreants damage property, attack people on campus


IndiaTimes


