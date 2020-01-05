Global  

30 injured as masked thugs go on rampage inside JNU

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Simmering tensions in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) escalated into major violence on Sunday evening when masked goons went around the campus, entering Sabarmati and Periyar hostels, and assaulted students and teachers with lathis, rods and hammers. Sources said at least 30 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured.
