Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Venezuela: Juan Guaido loses seat as president of National Assembly to Luis Parra

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Caracas [Venezuela], Nov 06 (Sputnik/ANI): Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido lost his seat as the president of the National Assembly to Luis Parra in a crucial Sunday vote.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Centre-right National Party candidate wins Uruguay election [Video]Centre-right National Party candidate wins Uruguay election

Luis Lacalle Pou set to become president, ending 15 years of left-leaning government.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

Guaido backers access Venezuela embassy in Brasilia [Video]Guaido backers access Venezuela embassy in Brasilia

Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido took over the country&apos;s embassy in Brasilia on Wednesday, leading to a standoff with backers of leftist President Nicolas Maduro, that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Venezuela opposition denounces 'parliamentary coup'

A dissident opposition leader and a rival to Juan Guaido has declared themselves the new head of congress. Guaido has criticized police officers who prevented...
Deutsche Welle

Venezuela’s Maduro Claims Control of National Assembly, Consolidating Grip on Power

The National Assembly was the last political institution still in the opposition’s hands, and by seizing its leadership, President Nicolás Maduro’s...
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

prutter_pat

Pat Rutter 🇨🇦 RT @CBCAlerts: With Guaido blocked from parliament, rival named as new leader in Venezuela. The Lima Group, which includes Canada, rejects… 12 minutes ago

verataborwagner

Vera Wagner With Guaido blocked from parliament, rival named as new leader in Venezuela https://t.co/asgKthYfYs Hopefully now… https://t.co/4qA3yXVHV2 1 hour ago

CBCAlerts

CBC News Alerts With Guaido blocked from parliament, rival named as new leader in Venezuela. The Lima Group, which includes Canada,… https://t.co/cfNGfr0jfI 2 hours ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica With Guaido blocked from parliament, rival named as new leader in Venezuela: Venezuela's parliam… https://t.co/LodUaE12s7 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.