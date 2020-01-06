rayapan RT @zohouniv: ‘Enlightening Minds’ - That captures our quest the past two decades,as well as any other caption! Students from various Scho… 12 minutes ago NYK Express Students from various colleges protest against JNU violence, demand action - https://t.co/IKrcKeBWz7 13 minutes ago India Updates Students from Mumbai, AMU, Jadavpur University gathered protest against the violence which had broken out in the ca… https://t.co/XUzGOIY5e3 52 minutes ago Mohamed Sadam Hussain Students from various colleges protest against JNU violence, demand action https://t.co/mQrVN5JMZy 52 minutes ago MumbaiTime4 Students from various colleges gather at Gateway of India to protest against JNU violence. Report by Abdul Aziz Vid… https://t.co/RBwgdHJ4Iq 55 minutes ago Nirav Shah RT @ZeeNews: Students from various colleges protest against #JNU violence, demand action https://t.co/wXuBCyaL67 https://t.co/VoqIMqZBBq 56 minutes ago Zee News Students from various colleges protest against #JNU violence, demand action https://t.co/wXuBCyaL67 https://t.co/VoqIMqZBBq 1 hour ago BloombergQuint Students from various colleges held a protest at the #GatewayOfIndia on Sunday midnight to condemn the #JNUViolence… https://t.co/Rcb7xPQrIE 1 hour ago