Students from various colleges protest against JNU violence, demand action

Zee News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Students from various colleges across the country are protesting against the JNU violence and demanded action against those responsible for it. 
JNU violence: Masked men allegedly attack teachers & students inside campus [Video]JNU violence: Masked men allegedly attack teachers & students inside campus

Violence has broken out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital. Several teachers and students were allegedly attacked by masked men inside the campus.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:31Published

Community opens doors to give KC teens safe place to hang out [Video]Community opens doors to give KC teens safe place to hang out

St. Regis Academy opened its doors Friday night to middle school students in an effort to prevent violence in Kansas City. Students were able to play basketball, paint pictures, play games and hang out..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:02Published


Mumbai students hold protest against violence in JNU

Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra were part of the group which also held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with JNU students.
Sify

30 injured as masked thugs go on rampage inside JNU

Simmering tensions in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) escalated into major violence on Sunday evening when masked goons went around the campus, entering...
IndiaTimes

Venkat71377146

rayapan RT @zohouniv: ‘Enlightening Minds’ - That captures our quest the past two decades,as well as any other caption! Students from various Scho… 12 minutes ago

ExpressNyk

NYK Express Students from various colleges protest against JNU violence, demand action - https://t.co/IKrcKeBWz7 13 minutes ago

_Indiaupdates

India Updates Students from Mumbai, AMU, Jadavpur University gathered protest against the violence which had broken out in the ca… https://t.co/XUzGOIY5e3 52 minutes ago

sadareenaoff

Mohamed Sadam Hussain Students from various colleges protest against JNU violence, demand action https://t.co/mQrVN5JMZy 52 minutes ago

MumbaiTime4

MumbaiTime4 Students from various colleges gather at Gateway of India to protest against JNU violence. Report by Abdul Aziz Vid… https://t.co/RBwgdHJ4Iq 55 minutes ago

shahnirav60

Nirav Shah RT @ZeeNews: Students from various colleges protest against #JNU violence, demand action https://t.co/wXuBCyaL67 https://t.co/VoqIMqZBBq 56 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Students from various colleges protest against #JNU violence, demand action https://t.co/wXuBCyaL67 https://t.co/VoqIMqZBBq 1 hour ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint Students from various colleges held a protest at the #GatewayOfIndia on Sunday midnight to condemn the #JNUViolence… https://t.co/Rcb7xPQrIE 1 hour ago

