Mumbai: Students protest outside Gateway of India against JNU violence

DNA Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was among those injured in the attacked by "goons wearing masks."
JNU violence: Masked men allegedly attack teachers & students inside campus [Video]JNU violence: Masked men allegedly attack teachers & students inside campus

Violence has broken out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital. Several teachers and students were allegedly attacked by masked men inside the campus.

Mumbai students hold protest against violence in JNU

Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra were part of the group which also held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with JNU students.
Sify

JNU violence: Teachers raise question on university’s security, allege admin colluded with attackers

At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences
Hindu


chimni_sapna

Sapna hariharan RT @Amitjanhit: 2:30am, Hundreds come out in #Mumbai at midnight outside the Gateway of India in protest against the ABVP attack on #JNU st… 7 seconds ago

AIMIM4Jharkhand

AIMIM Jharkhand RT @UmarKhalidJNU: Hundreds come out in Mumbai at midnight outside the Gateway of India in protest against the ABVP attack on JNU students.… 28 seconds ago

Prashant07_

[email protected]$#@nt RT @ANI: Mumbai: Students from different colleges gather outside Gateway of India to protest against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru Unive… 55 seconds ago

ivzeee

Vikram Kamlakar RT @ANI: Mumbai: Students continue to protest outside Gateway of India against yesterday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). #… 2 minutes ago

EJamshed

eqbal jamshed اقبال احمد جمشید RT @dna: Mumbai: Students protest outside Gateway of India against JNU violence https://t.co/GKQIa4nuBp 5 minutes ago

