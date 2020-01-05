Sapna hariharan RT @Amitjanhit: 2:30am, Hundreds come out in #Mumbai at midnight outside the Gateway of India in protest against the ABVP attack on #JNU st… 7 seconds ago AIMIM Jharkhand RT @UmarKhalidJNU: Hundreds come out in Mumbai at midnight outside the Gateway of India in protest against the ABVP attack on JNU students.… 28 seconds ago [email protected]$#@nt RT @ANI: Mumbai: Students from different colleges gather outside Gateway of India to protest against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru Unive… 55 seconds ago Vikram Kamlakar RT @ANI: Mumbai: Students continue to protest outside Gateway of India against yesterday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). #… 2 minutes ago eqbal jamshed اقبال احمد جمشید RT @dna: Mumbai: Students protest outside Gateway of India against JNU violence https://t.co/GKQIa4nuBp 5 minutes ago