Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bangladeshi woman, daughter lose Rs 30,000, cops find it under hotel mattress in Kolkata

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Officers of Kasba police station walked the extra mile on Saturday to help a young Bangladeshi woman and her mother, who had come to the police station to report a loss of Rs 30,000 from their room at a star-category hotel off EM Bypass.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman Stabs 51-Year-Old Daughter to Death at Missouri Holiday Inn [Video]Woman Stabs 51-Year-Old Daughter to Death at Missouri Holiday Inn

Detectives from the St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a homicide after one woman was found dead and another woman injured inside a Fenton hotel.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:31Published

Cops: Woman Left Child Alone In Hotel So She Could Gamble [Video]Cops: Woman Left Child Alone In Hotel So She Could Gamble

Authorities say a New Jersey woman left a 4-year-old girl alone in a hotel room while she gambled at a Lehigh Valley casino. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:21Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ajaysuraTOI

ajay sura RT @timesofindia: Bangladeshi woman, daughter lose Rs 30,000, cops find it under hotel mattress in Kolkata Read: https://t.co/zsaNdUNRux… 3 hours ago

timesofindia

Times of India Bangladeshi woman, daughter lose Rs 30,000, cops find it under hotel mattress in Kolkata Read:… https://t.co/cO5pN6gULZ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.