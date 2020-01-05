Officers of Kasba police station walked the extra mile on Saturday to help a young Bangladeshi woman and her mother, who had come to the police station to report a loss of Rs 30,000 from their room at a star-category hotel off EM Bypass.



Recent related videos from verified sources Woman Stabs 51-Year-Old Daughter to Death at Missouri Holiday Inn Detectives from the St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a homicide after one woman was found dead and another woman injured inside a Fenton hotel. Credit: KTVI Duration: 01:31Published on November 20, 2019 Cops: Woman Left Child Alone In Hotel So She Could Gamble Authorities say a New Jersey woman left a 4-year-old girl alone in a hotel room while she gambled at a Lehigh Valley casino. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:21Published on November 19, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this ajay sura RT @timesofindia: Bangladeshi woman, daughter lose Rs 30,000, cops find it under hotel mattress in Kolkata Read: https://t.co/zsaNdUNRux… 3 hours ago Times of India Bangladeshi woman, daughter lose Rs 30,000, cops find it under hotel mattress in Kolkata Read:… https://t.co/cO5pN6gULZ 3 hours ago