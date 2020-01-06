Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Students protest outside Delhi Police HQ after JNU violence

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University were joined by those from Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Jamia students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters

Jamia students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters 00:48

 Jamia students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

JNU students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters against attack inside campus [Video]JNU students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters against attack inside campus

JNU students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters against attack inside campus

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published

JNU violence: Masked men allegedly attack teachers & students inside campus [Video]JNU violence: Masked men allegedly attack teachers & students inside campus

Violence has broken out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital. Several teachers and students were allegedly attacked by masked men inside the campus.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

JNU students block police flag march, shout 'Delhi Police, go back' after violence in varsity campus - WATCH

In the video, a large number of JNU students can be seen shouting 'Delhi Police, go back' and blocking a police flag march led by Special Commissioner of Police,...
Zee News

JNU violence: Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu condemn the attack

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the...
Hindu


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.