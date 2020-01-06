Global  

Mumbai students hold protest against violence in JNU

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra were part of the group which also held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with JNU students.
Mumbai: Students protest outside Gateway of India against JNU violence

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was among those injured in the attacked by "goons wearing masks."
DNA

Students protest outside Delhi Police HQ after JNU violence

Students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University were joined by those from Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia.
Sify

