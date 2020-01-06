Global  

US denies detention of Iranian-Americans

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Washington, Jan 6 (IANS) The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has denied reports alleging that its agents were detaining Iranian-Americans and refusing their entry into the country.
