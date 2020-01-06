Global  

Violence in JNU campus reminds of Nazi rule: Congress

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The Congress on Monday accused the government of harbouring enmity with youth of the country ands said violence in the JNU campus reminded it of the Nazi rule. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also accused the JNU administration of being complicit in the violent attack on Sunday night.
Injured JNU students taken to AIIMS after violence inside campus

Injured JNU students taken to AIIMS after violence inside campus 01:10

 Injured JNU students taken to AIIMS after violence inside campus

