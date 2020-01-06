Home minister Amit Shah speaks to Delhi LG; requests him to call JNU representatives for talks

Rihan Ali RT @atti_cus: Please don’t forget, India’s Union Home Minister provoked people and warned everyone- “Delhi's Tukde-Tukde Gang Should Be Tau… 5 seconds ago

Dharmendra Chauhan® RT @ANI: Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi: Students who raised anti-India slogans should be put behind the bars or not? But Kejriwal (Delhi… 12 seconds ago

Hafees M حفيظ م RT @AudaciousQuest_: "buck starts with Delhi Police commissioner and stops with Home Minister Amit Shah" - This is about Delhi, Said by P… 20 seconds ago

chandhu RT @RanaAyyub: Home Minister Amit Shah is inaugrating a cycle track in Delhi right now while his men went on a rampage last night and stude… 27 seconds ago

Syed Shakeer RT @SushantSin: Delhi Police comes directly under the Union Home Ministry. Union Home Minister is Amit Shah. #JNU 28 seconds ago

Amush Booshe RT @GabbbarSingh: Does Amit Shah as a home minister know the Step 2, after passing earth-shaking bills which is the step 1, does he know wh… 31 seconds ago

Rajeev Singh RT @PBNS_India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, asks him to talk to representatives from #JN… 1 minute ago