Home minister Amit Shah speaks to Delhi LG; requests him to call JNU representatives for talks

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
"The home minister spoke to the LG and requested him to initiate discussions with representatives from the JNU," an official said. Yesterday, the home minster had spoken to Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and ordered an inquiry into the incident. The home ministry has sought a report from the Delhi Police.
News video: ‘JNU violence had tacit support of Home Minister Amit Shah’: Congress

‘JNU violence had tacit support of Home Minister Amit Shah’: Congress 04:13

 Congress has launched a scathing attack on BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence in JNU on Sunday evening.

JNU attack: Delhi Police files FIR after masked goons rampage campus [Video]JNU attack: Delhi Police files FIR after masked goons rampage campus

Student protests erupt across country after JNU violence, Masked goons storm JNU campus and thrash students, Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Lt Governor and police commissioner on violence,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published

Delhi Elections 2020 l ‘BJP will form govt under Narendra Modi’: Amit Shah [Video]Delhi Elections 2020 l ‘BJP will form govt under Narendra Modi’: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah addressed BJP booth workers in the national capital and said BJP would form the government under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:40Published


