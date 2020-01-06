Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Deepika Padukone gives a fitting reply to a journalist who inquires about her pregnancy rumours

Bollywood Life Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Deepika Padukone was left amused when a reporter asked the actress about her pregnancy rumours. Deepika's reply for the same is hilarious. Deepika was promoting her film Chhapaak in the suburbs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Deepika Padukone cuts birthday cake on airport

Deepika Padukone cuts birthday cake on airport 01:22

 Deepika Padukone cuts birthday cake on airport

Recent related videos from verified sources

Deepika Padukone on life with Ranveer Singh post marriage battling depression and sexism Chhapaak [Video]Deepika Padukone on life with Ranveer Singh post marriage battling depression and sexism Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone on life with Ranveer Singh post marriage battling depression and sexism Chhapaak

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 11:33Published

Fan greets Deepika Padukone with birthday cake at airport, Ranveer’s gesture wins hearts [Video]Fan greets Deepika Padukone with birthday cake at airport, Ranveer’s gesture wins hearts

Deepika Padukone began her birthday celebration at Mumbai airport. A fan greeted Deepika with a birthday cake. After cutting the cake, Deepika offered a sliver of the cake to Ranveer. Ranveer Singh..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Priya Prakash Varrier leaves an emotional reply to Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak video

Priya Prakash Varrier leaves an emotional reply to Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak videoDeepika Padukone shared her first DPism video on December 28 and shared some funny moments from her first day at the shoot of Chhapaak. With prosthetics on her...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

Deepika guides paps to click a perfect shot

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her next flick 'Chhapaak'. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Vikrant Massey. The actress is...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Deepika Padukone gives a fitting reply to a journalist who inquires about her pregnancy rumours #AnanyaPanday… https://t.co/akVL5EXyBB 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.