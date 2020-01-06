Global  

Iran abandons n-deal in response to Soleimani's death

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Tehran, Jan 6 (IANS) The Iranian government has announced that it would abandon the nuclear deal signed with several world powers in 2015, in response to the US drone attack that killed Major General Qasem Soleimani, adding that it will continue cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
