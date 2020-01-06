Global  

FTII students condemn JNU violence, more protests planned

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Students of the Film & Television Institute of India staged a protest on Sunday midnight against violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. On Sunday midnight, the FTII students carried 'mashals' (fire torches) while shouting slogans against the violence and expressing solidarity with the JNU students. They held a demonstration outside the FTII gate.
