34 people admitted to AIIMS after violence at JNU discharged

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Thirty-four people admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after violence at the JNU were discharged on Monday, officials at the institute said.
Clear conspiracy: Kapil Sibal on JNU violence

A day after the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, Congress leader Kapil Sibal termed it as "clear conspiracy" and said that action needs to...
IndiaTimes

JNU: Akhilesh accuses BJP of violence, demands judicial probe

Hours after masked miscreants attacked people in JNU, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged BJP of using violence and hate to polarise society and...
IndiaTimes

