Priyanka Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal react to JNU violence, slam Narendra Modi, Amit Shah

Mid-Day Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leader Digvijaya Singh has criticised the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday.

"India has an established global reputation as a liberal democracy. Now Modi-Shah's goons are rampaging...
News video: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi instigated riots by misleading people on CAA Amit Shah

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi instigated riots by misleading people on CAA Amit Shah 01:44

 Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi instigated riots by misleading people on CAA Amit Shah

JNU attack: Delhi Police files FIR after masked goons rampage campus [Video]JNU attack: Delhi Police files FIR after masked goons rampage campus

Student protests erupt across country after JNU violence, Masked goons storm JNU campus and thrash students, Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Lt Governor and police commissioner on violence,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published

Amit Shah hits out at Congress and AAP, says misled people over CAA [Video]Amit Shah hits out at Congress and AAP, says misled people over CAA

BJP President Amit Shah addressed the workers' conference at Indira Gandhi Stadium to excite the activists .. During this time he lashed out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party. He also..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published


Modi, Shah creating confusion on NRC implementation: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of creating confusion in the country...
IndiaTimes

Congress targets PM Modi over death of children in Rajkot hospital

The Congress on Sunday questioned the "silence" of prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah on the alleged deaths of many children in a year at a...
IndiaTimes

Sarkar563

Hum Vi Bharat @DilliDurAst @tavleen_singh Coz he sends his team..priyanka gandhi going everywhere to b beside injureds..arvind ke… https://t.co/VzabppPhe5 3 hours ago

AnushaUShankar1

Anusha U Shankar At New Delhi rally, Amit Shah accuses Gandhis of misleading people on CAA, claims Arvind Kejriwal favours 'anti-nat… https://t.co/5MZb9Gsyzp 8 hours ago

sharmaanildelhi

Anil Sharma RT @NewIndianXpress: BJP president #AmitShah accused Congress leaders #RahulGandhi and #PriyankaGandhi, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of ins… 12 hours ago

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express BJP president #AmitShah accused Congress leaders #RahulGandhi and #PriyankaGandhi, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of… https://t.co/KGmuIUzcaJ 13 hours ago

kartikaylfc

Kartikay @JhaSanjay The only two people who know the truth are Arvind Kejriwal and Priyanka Gandhi 14 hours ago

milindshah2006

milind shah RT @MILVETERAN: Breaking News : Priyanka Gandhi reaches AIIMS to meet injured #JNU Students. What about Arvind Kejriwal and Manoj Tiwari ?? 14 hours ago

MILVETERAN

VETERAN of #JNU Breaking News : Priyanka Gandhi reaches AIIMS to meet injured #JNU Students. What about Arvind Kejriwal and Manoj Tiwari ?? 14 hours ago

