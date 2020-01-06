Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

JNU violence: FTII students condemn attack, more protests planned

Mid-Day Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
*Pune:* Students of the Film & Television Institute of India here staged a protest on Sunday midnight
against violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. They are also planning to hold another demonstration on Monday, a meeting for which is currently underway, a member
of FTII students' association said.

On Sunday...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: JNU attack: Delhi Police files FIR after masked goons rampage campus

JNU attack: Delhi Police files FIR after masked goons rampage campus 03:01

 Student protests erupt across country after JNU violence, Masked goons storm JNU campus and thrash students, Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Lt Governor and police commissioner on violence, Delhi police files FIR in JNU violence case, Golden Globes winners announced and more...

Recent related videos from verified sources

JNU students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters against attack inside campus [Video]JNU students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters against attack inside campus

JNU students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters against attack inside campus

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published

JNU violence: Masked men allegedly attack teachers & students inside campus [Video]JNU violence: Masked men allegedly attack teachers & students inside campus

Violence has broken out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital. Several teachers and students were allegedly attacked by masked men inside the campus.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:31Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TauseefDawn

Tauseef Ansari RT @IndiaToday: What happened in JNU is condemnable and we appeal to all students from various colleges and universities here to protest su… 8 minutes ago

IndiaToday

India Today What happened in JNU is condemnable and we appeal to all students from various colleges and universities here to pr… https://t.co/dzWRkxWT5o 18 minutes ago

shahzofficiall

Shahz RT @AsiavilleNews: #JNUViolence The Students of Film and Television stood outside the @FTIIOfficial gate, holding banners with messages l… 44 minutes ago

Mumbaikhabar9

MUMBAI NEWS RT @TOIIndiaNews: FTII students condemn JNU violence, more protests planned https://t.co/A5llfG5eaB 48 minutes ago

AsiavilleNews

Asiaville #JNUViolence The Students of Film and Television stood outside the @FTIIOfficial gate, holding banners with messa… https://t.co/hKqvOxkCdK 59 minutes ago

07swordking

bluewhale RT @TheQuint: LIVE | FTII students condemn #JNUviolence, more protests planned. Follow for updates: https://t.co/1xze0U8Ken 1 hour ago

TheQuint

The Quint LIVE | FTII students condemn #JNUviolence, more protests planned. Follow for updates: https://t.co/1xze0U8Ken 1 hour ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India FTII students condemn JNU violence, more protests planned https://t.co/A5llfG5eaB 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.