JNU violence: FTII students condemn attack, more protests planned
Monday, 6 January 2020 () *Pune:* Students of the Film & Television Institute of India here staged a protest on Sunday midnight
against violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. They are also planning to hold another demonstration on Monday, a meeting for which is currently underway, a member
of FTII students' association said.
