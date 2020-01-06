Global  

Delhi Police on JNU violence: FIR registered, CCTV footages to be part of probe

Mid-Day Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Delhi police has registered an FIR at Vasant Kunj (North) Police Station in connection with the violence that took place in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday. Police also said that social media and CCTV footages will be part of the investigation.

"We have taken cognizance of yesterday's incident...
News video: JNU attack: Delhi Police files FIR after masked goons rampage campus

JNU attack: Delhi Police files FIR after masked goons rampage campus 03:01

 Student protests erupt across country after JNU violence, Masked goons storm JNU campus and thrash students, Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Lt Governor and police commissioner on violence, Delhi police files FIR in JNU violence case, Golden Globes winners announced and more...

