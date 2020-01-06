Global  

Iran 'offers $80mn bounty for Donald Trump'

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Tehran, Jan 6 (IANS) Iran has offered an $80 million bounty on US President Donald Trump for the death of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in an American drone strike, a media report said.
News video: Trump vows to hit 52 sites if Iran retaliates

Trump vows to hit 52 sites if Iran retaliates 01:27

 U.S. President Donald Trump says he&apos;s ready to strike 52 sites in Iran if the country retaliates over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

