Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Asaduddin Owaisi expresses solidarity with "brave students of JNU"

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed solidarity with students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, following violence in the campus and said the "cruel attack" was meant to "punish" the students as they "dared to stand up". "Modi Sarkar must answer why cops are siding with goons," he tweeted. The AIMIM has also expressed solidarity with the students.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

JNU students back on streets, protests outside HRD Ministry [Video]JNU students back on streets, protests outside HRD Ministry

Taking in view the protests by agitating students of the capital's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a massive deployment of security forces has been made outside the Unionb Human Resource Development..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expresses solidarity with JNU students


Indian Express

JNU Students' Union and ABVP members clash on university campus

A clash broke out between members of the JNU Students' Union and ABVP on the university campus on Sunday, sources said. According to sources, the clash took...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KSMANN

KS MANN READ: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expresses solidarity with JNU students https://t.co/Cw2KjaEvT7 Shared by T… https://t.co/HiLjkYaZHE 2 minutes ago

BholanathDutta

Prof.Bholanath Dutta No politics. Education itself is the religion. All parties must keep away to make it a political issues. Culprits m… https://t.co/rwg6fKcAFJ 32 minutes ago

MahfoozRaza20

Mahfooz Raza RT @PTI_News: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expresses solidarity with "brave students of JNU", says "cruel attack" was meant to "punish"… 37 minutes ago

Pinging18

Pinging AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expresses solidarity with JNU students https://t.co/i695SCGTlW https://t.co/xjDSB86W6t 38 minutes ago

ujjwalc2

Ujjwal Singh PTI_News: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expresses solidarity with "brave students of JNU", says "cruel attack" w… https://t.co/p50rXO2Nru 41 minutes ago

PTI_News

Press Trust of India AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expresses solidarity with "brave students of JNU", says "cruel attack" was meant t… https://t.co/CFfl4haPbQ 1 hour ago

FinancialXpress

Financial Express JNU violence: #AsaduddinOwaisi expresses solidarity with 'brave students of Jawaharlal Nehru University'… https://t.co/ZxwINTri37 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.