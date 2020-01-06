Panjab University students raise voice against violence in JNU

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Some students on Monday shouted slogans during a seminar at the Panjab University here to protest the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi . The students shouted slogans when Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta was speaking a seminar- 'Women's Participation in Decision Making' at the PU campus here. 👓 View full article

