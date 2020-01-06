Global  

Panjab University students raise voice against violence in JNU

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Some students on Monday shouted slogans during a seminar at the Panjab University here to protest the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. The students shouted slogans when Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta was speaking a seminar- 'Women's Participation in Decision Making' at the PU campus here.
News video: JNU violence: Masked men allegedly attack teachers & students inside campus

JNU violence: Masked men allegedly attack teachers & students inside campus 02:31

 Violence has broken out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital. Several teachers and students were allegedly attacked by masked men inside the campus.

Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus in New Delhi [Video]Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus in New Delhi

Dozens of students and teachers have been injured after they were allegedly attacked by masked men armed with sticks in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday (December 5). The..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:52Published

Students of Karakoram University protest against fee hike [Video]Students of Karakoram University protest against fee hike

Students of Karakoram University protest against fee hike

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

JNU students subjected to cowardly but planned attack: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said JNU students were subjected to a "cowardly and planned attack", adding that use of violence to suppress democratic values...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •BBC NewsZee News

JNU administration condemns violence in campus; MHRD Secretary to meet top varsity officials today

"The administration strongly condemns any form of violence on the campus. The JNU administration feels great pain&anguish for the students who have sustained...
Zee News

