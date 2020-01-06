Global  

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Full schedule to be announced today

DNA Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The commission has called a press conference at 3.30 PM to announce the election schedule.
Election Commission to announce schedule for Delhi assembly election today

The poll panel will make the announcement around 3.30 pm today.
Zee News

