🦚Rummu🦜 RT @Ashwinkiing: New Delhi: Five Pakistani drug smugglers were arrested on Monday when they were trying to sneak into Gujarat through the s… 2 hours ago Ashwin New Delhi: Five Pakistani drug smugglers were arrested on Monday when they were trying to sneak into Gujarat throug… https://t.co/UJpM8oYskI 2 hours ago Lalitya Munshaw RT @mpparimal: Very commendable work by @GujaratPolice & @IndiaCoastGuard who caught 5 #Pakistani nationals near #Kutch sea border with a h… 3 hours ago Rocky RT @dna: Five Pakistani nationals arrested with heroin worth Rs 175 crore near Gujarat coast https://t.co/ukB60iebYJ 12 hours ago Vaibhav Chavan Five Pakistani nationals arrested with heroin worth Rs 175 crore near Gujarat coast https://t.co/ccyE3bTlu7 14 hours ago Himmat patel(diwani) Five Pakistani nationals arrested with heroin worth Rs 175 crore near Gujarat coast https://t.co/7x0fO0kkRB 14 hours ago DNA Five Pakistani nationals arrested with heroin worth Rs 175 crore near Gujarat coast https://t.co/ukB60iebYJ 14 hours ago