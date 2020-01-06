JNU students subjected to cowardly but planned attack: Sharad Pawar

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said JNU students were subjected to a "cowardly and planned attack", adding that use of violence to suppress democratic values won't succeed. Pawar's remarks came as his party minister Jitendra Awhad joined the protesting students, at the Gateway of India in Mumbai after violence broke out in JNU on Sunday night. 👓 View full article

