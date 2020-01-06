JNU students subjected to cowardly but planned attack: Sharad Pawar
Monday, 6 January 2020 () NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said JNU students were subjected to a "cowardly and planned attack", adding that use of violence to suppress democratic values won't succeed. Pawar's remarks came as his party minister Jitendra Awhad joined the protesting students, at the Gateway of India in Mumbai after violence broke out in JNU on Sunday night.
A clash broke out between members of the JNU Students' Union and ABVP on the university campus on Sunday, sources said. According to sources, the clash took... IndiaTimes Also reported by •BBC News •Hindu
You Might Like
Tweets about this
🇮🇳Saif Srk🇮🇳 RT @PawarSpeaks: JNU students and professors were subjected to a cowardly but planned attack. I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of v… 2 minutes ago
SANJOY KUMAR DUTTA RT @FirhadHakim: JNU students and professors were subjected to a cowardly & planned attack. I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of van… 8 minutes ago