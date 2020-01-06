Global  

JNU students subjected to cowardly but planned attack: Sharad Pawar

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said JNU students were subjected to a "cowardly and planned attack", adding that use of violence to suppress democratic values won't succeed. Pawar's remarks came as his party minister Jitendra Awhad joined the protesting students, at the Gateway of India in Mumbai after violence broke out in JNU on Sunday night.
Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus in New Delhi [Video]Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus in New Delhi

Dozens of students and teachers have been injured after they were allegedly attacked by masked men armed with sticks in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday (December 5).

JNU violence: How it unfolded and all the latest developments | OneIndia News [Video]JNU violence: How it unfolded and all the latest developments | OneIndia News

Masked men and women stormed the JNU campus Sunday evening, thrashing students and vandalising property for over 3 hours as the police allegedly stood by without intervening. The mob was armed with..

JNU violence: Heavy security at campus after attack

At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours on Sunday
Hindu

JNU Students' Union and ABVP members clash on university campus

A clash broke out between members of the JNU Students' Union and ABVP on the university campus on Sunday, sources said. According to sources, the clash took...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •BBC NewsHindu

