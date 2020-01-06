JNU violence reminds me of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Uddhav Thackeray

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Asserting that students in Maharashtra were safe, Thackeray said he will not tolerate any move to hurt them. "The attack on JNU students on Sunday night reminded me of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. I will not allow anything like JNU to happen here in Maharashtra...students are feeling unsafe in the country," he told reporters here. Terming the masked attackers at JNU as "cowards", Thackeray said their identity should be revealed.


