JNU violence reminds me of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Uddhav Thackeray

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Asserting that students in Maharashtra were safe, Thackeray said he will not tolerate any move to hurt them. "The attack on JNU students on Sunday night reminded me of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. I will not allow anything like JNU to happen here in Maharashtra...students are feeling unsafe in the country," he told reporters here. Terming the masked attackers at JNU as "cowards", Thackeray said their identity should be revealed.
LIVE updates: JNU attack reminds me of 26/11, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was among those injured in the attacked by "goons wearing masks."
DNA

JNU students subjected to cowardly but planned attack: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said JNU students were subjected to a "cowardly and planned attack", adding that use of violence to suppress democratic values...
IndiaTimes

