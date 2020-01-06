Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Amit Shah blames Gandhis, AAP for Delhi CAA violence

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Amit Shah on Monday blamed Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for misleading minorities of the country. Shah asked, "This CAA is a provision of granting citizenship, not a provision for taking citizenship of anyone. Why are you lying?" He targeted the Gandhis on the issue of CAA and Arvind Kejriwal govt over his govt's CCTV promise and non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Amit Shah hits out at Congress and AAP, says misled people over CAA

Amit Shah hits out at Congress and AAP, says misled people over CAA 03:00

 BJP President Amit Shah addressed the workers' conference at Indira Gandhi Stadium to excite the activists .. During this time he lashed out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party. He also surrounded Congress on the issue of citizenship amendment law. Shah said that Rahul and Priyanka...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amit Shah goes door to door for BJP’s awareness campaign on CAA in Delhi [Video]Amit Shah goes door to door for BJP’s awareness campaign on CAA in Delhi

Amit Shah goes door to door for BJP’s awareness campaign on CAA in Delhi

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published

‘Attack on Nankana Sahib is an answer to CAA critics’: Amit Shah [Video]‘Attack on Nankana Sahib is an answer to CAA critics’: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah cited the attacked on the Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and said that it is an answer to the critics of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Home Minister Amit Shah to start BJP's awareness campaign on CAA from Rajasthan today

Amit Shah will also launch a toll-free number for people to give missed calls to register their support for the CAA.
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

Did nothing but abuse me: Arvind Kejriwal on Amit Shah's Delhi rally

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Amit Shah chose to "abuse" him instead of talking about development and pointing out shortcomings of the AAP government....
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.