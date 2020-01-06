Amit Shah blames Gandhis, AAP for Delhi CAA violence
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Amit Shah on Monday blamed Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for misleading minorities of the country. Shah asked, "This CAA is a provision of granting citizenship, not a provision for taking citizenship of anyone. Why are you lying?" He targeted the Gandhis on the issue of CAA and Arvind Kejriwal govt over his govt's CCTV promise and non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat.
