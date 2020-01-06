Uddhav Thackeray: JNU violence reminds me of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

EC announces Delhi Assembly Election dates, Amit Shah calls Mohalla clinics a sham, Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Smriti Irani syas campuses shouldn't be turned into battlefields, Student protests erupt across country after JNU violence, Delhi police files FIR in JNU...
Asserting that students in Maharashtra were safe, Thackeray said he will not tolerate any move to hurt them. "The attack on JNU students on Sunday night reminded... IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA •Hindu