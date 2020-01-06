Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Uddhav Thackeray: JNU violence reminds me of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

Mid-Day Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday compared the JNU violence with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and said students were feeling "unsafe" in the country.

Amid demands of resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in view of the violence, Thackeray said politics over it can wait and the priority should be to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks | OneIndia News

Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks | OneIndia News 03:52

 EC announces Delhi Assembly Election dates, Amit Shah calls Mohalla clinics a sham, Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Smriti Irani syas campuses shouldn't be turned into battlefields, Student protests erupt across country after JNU violence, Delhi police files FIR in JNU...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Uddhav Thackeray sworn-in as new Chief Minister of Maharashtra |OneIndia News [Video]Uddhav Thackeray sworn-in as new Chief Minister of Maharashtra |OneIndia News

UDDHAV THACKERAY SWON-IN AS MAHARASHTRA CHIEF MINISTER, MNS CHIEF RAJ THACKERAY ATTENDS UDDHAV THACKERAY'S SWEARING-IN, SONIA GANDHI HITS OUT AT MAHA GOVERNOR BHAGAT SINGH KOSHYARI, POSTERS FEATURING..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:33Published

Ajit Pawar set to be Maha Deputy CM again? |OneIndia News [Video]Ajit Pawar set to be Maha Deputy CM again? |OneIndia News

SONIA GANDHI HITS OUT AT MAHA GOVERNOR BHAGAT SINGH KOSHYARI, POSTERS FEATURING BAL THACKERAY WITH INDIRA GANDHI PUT UP IN MUMBAI, SENA CHIEF UDDHAV THCKERAY TO BE SWORN-IN AS MAHA CM TODAY, SONIA,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

JNU violence reminds me of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Uddhav Thackeray

Asserting that students in Maharashtra were safe, Thackeray said he will not tolerate any move to hurt them. "The attack on JNU students on Sunday night reminded...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAHindu

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence with 26/11 attacks, demands fair probe

Uddhav also compared the masked attackers to ''cowards'' and demanded that their identity should be revealed.
Zee News


Tweets about this

siraj2020

Dr. Siraj RT @timesofindia: JNU violence reminds me of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Uddhav Thackeray Read: https://t.co/CvW74b4ENi #JNUattack #JNUV… 1 minute ago

Hasmukh84769086

Hasmukh RT @EconomicTimes: #Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday compared the #JNUviolence with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, an… 3 minutes ago

zohairkent

zeeminator RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Maharashtra CM @OfficeofUT draws a parallel between the JNU violence & the terror attacks of 26/11. 'JNU incide… 8 minutes ago

zohairkent

zeeminator RT @TOIIndiaNews: JNU violence reminds me of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/8XqxCa1DQg 8 minutes ago

TheFederal_in

The Federal CM Thackeray said priority is to take action against those behind #JNUattack as students are feeling unsafe in the… https://t.co/XazG2xvP4f 12 minutes ago

sheilgoa

Sheil La RT @MumbaiMirror: Maharashtra CM #UddhavThackeray on Monday compared the JNU violence with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, and said student… 16 minutes ago

irrfan02

Irrfan Khursheed JNU violence reminds me of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/neZOj5egd5 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.