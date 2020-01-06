Delhi assembly elections on February 8; results to be declared on Feb 11: EC
Monday, 6 January 2020 () The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the notification for the polls will be issued on January 14 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be January 24.
