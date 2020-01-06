Global  

Anti-CAA protest: Five including two Bangladeshi nationals held for violence in north-east Delhi

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Five people including two Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested for being involved in the violence in north-east Delhi during the anti-CAA protest on December 20. Police say that three of them are residents of Delhi and UP, while the other two were found to be Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally at JJ camps in Seeampuri and Usmanpur. Two juveniles have also been detained for their involvement in the riots.
JNU protest march: Police detains protesters marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan | OneIndia News

JNU protest march: Police detains protesters marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan | OneIndia News

 NOIDA POLICE CHIEF SUSPENDED AFTER LETTER ALLEGING CORRUPTION LEAKED, POLICE DETAINS JNU PROTESTERS OUTSIDE HRD MINISTRY, MAMATA DISTANCES HERSELF FROM UNITED OPPOSITION AGAINST CAA & NRC, 15 foreign envoys in J&K to assess ground situation, Protests against JNU violence underway at Delhi's Mandi...

Seemapuri case: Five arrested, including two Bangladeshi nationals, for instigating violence during anti-CAA protests

The police suspect a foreign hand behind the incidents of violent riots
DNA

Two Bangladeshi nationals, three others, arrested for anti-CAA violence in Seemapuri, sent to judicial custody

In the Seemapuri violence case, the police had earlier arrested 11 persons, who are currently in the judicial custody.
Hindu


