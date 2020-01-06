Anti-CAA protest: Five including two Bangladeshi nationals held for violence in north-east Delhi
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Five people including two Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested for being involved in the violence in north-east Delhi during the anti-CAA protest on December 20. Police say that three of them are residents of Delhi and UP, while the other two were found to be Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally at JJ camps in Seeampuri and Usmanpur. Two juveniles have also been detained for their involvement in the riots.
