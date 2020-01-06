Delhi Assembly election 2020: Important dates and numbers

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said that voting will be held across 13,750 polling stations and the Model Code of Conduct is effective immediately.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources ‘Don’t vote for your party, vote for Delhi’: Kejriwal’s message to voters Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media after the Election Commission announced dates for assembly elections in the capital. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:31Published 40 minutes ago Delhi election 2020: Single phase polls on 8 February, counting on 11 February Election Commission has announced the dates for the assembly polls in the national capital. Polling will be held in a single phase on 8th February while counting will be held on 11th February, 2020... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:02Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Delhi Assembly election 2020 dates announced; here's what happened in 2013 and 2015 Delhi will elect a new Assembly in February 2020 with the main contestants being the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The...

Zee News 4 hours ago





Tweets about this