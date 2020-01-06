Global  

Delhi Assembly election 2020: Important dates and numbers

Zee News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said that voting will be held across 13,750 polling stations and the Model Code of Conduct is effective immediately. 
‘Don’t vote for your party, vote for Delhi’: Kejriwal’s message to voters [Video]‘Don’t vote for your party, vote for Delhi’: Kejriwal’s message to voters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media after the Election Commission announced dates for assembly elections in the capital.

Delhi election 2020: Single phase polls on 8 February, counting on 11 February [Video]Delhi election 2020: Single phase polls on 8 February, counting on 11 February

Election Commission has announced the dates for the assembly polls in the national capital. Polling will be held in a single phase on 8th February while counting will be held on 11th February, 2020...

Delhi Assembly election 2020 dates announced; here's what happened in 2013 and 2015

Delhi will elect a new Assembly in February 2020 with the main contestants being the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The...
Zee News


