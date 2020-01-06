Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Delhi Assembly election on February 8, result on February 11

Zee News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The Election Commission (EC) on Monday (January 6) announced that the election for 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place in single-phase on February 8, 2020 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

BJP ups the ante against AAP as Delhi Assembly elections approach | Oneindia News [Video]BJP ups the ante against AAP as Delhi Assembly elections approach | Oneindia News

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar launched a tirade against the ruling AAP govt in Delhi, alleging that the Kejriwal-led party was taking credit for all the work done by the BJP. This fresh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:23Published

BJP kicks off election campaigning in Delhi [Video]BJP kicks off election campaigning in Delhi

BJP kicks off election campaigning in Delhi

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi assembly elections on February 8; results to be declared on Feb 11: EC

The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduZee NewsDNA

Stormont talks: Talks to restore devolution continue

The parties have until 13 January to reach a deal or a new assembly election could be called.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Md_Haseen95

APJ Abdul Kalam Sir RT @t_d_h_nair: Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8, 2020. Election Commission of India announced the date on January 6, 20… 3 seconds ago

YeshwantPurani3

Yeshwant Puranik🇮🇳 Delhi Election 2020: Voting on February 8, counting on 11th https://t.co/8sQb09hxdP 32 seconds ago

mrsubramani

mrsubramani Delhi Assembly Polls On 8 February; Results On 11 https://t.co/6auBmTFxC9 via @swarajyamag 1 minute ago

sermoninstone

Arunima Mazumdar RT @htTweets: #DelhiElections2020 | Election commission announces schedule for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, voting to take place on Febru… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.