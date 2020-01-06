Court dismisses plea seeking FIR against sole witness in Nirbhaya rape case
Monday, 6 January 2020 () A Delhi court on Monday dismissed an application filed by the father of one of the death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who had questioned the credibility of the sole witness by claiming that he was "tutored" and sought the registration of FIR against him. The court had on Dec 20 reserved the order on an application filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta's father.
Harvey Weinstein arrived at a Manhattan court on Monday for the start of his landmark trial on charges of rape, allegations that helped fuel the #MeToo movement and a reckoning for powerful men accused of sexual misconduct. Jillian Kitchener has more.
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a court where his lawyers and a judge are handling the final preparations for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault. Jury selection in New York is scheduled to..
