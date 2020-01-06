Court dismisses plea seeking FIR against sole witness in Nirbhaya rape case

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Delhi court on Monday dismissed an application filed by the father of one of the death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who had questioned the credibility of the sole witness by claiming that he was "tutored" and sought the registration of FIR against him. The court had on Dec 20 reserved the order on an application filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta's father. 👓 View full article

