Court dismisses plea seeking FIR against sole witness in Nirbhaya rape case

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
A Delhi court on Monday dismissed an application filed by the father of one of the death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who had questioned the credibility of the sole witness by claiming that he was "tutored" and sought the registration of FIR against him. The court had on Dec 20 reserved the order on an application filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta's father.
Recent related news from verified sources

Kerala court dismisses Dileep’s discharge plea in actor rape case

Special court accepts prosecution’s stance that there is sufficient evidence against him
Hindu

Nirbhaya rape case convicts to be hanged on January 22

The four death row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta
Hindu Also reported by •RIA Nov.Zee News

