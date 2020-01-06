Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

JNU violence: Delhi Police forms fact finding committee under Joint Commissioner of Police

DNA Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The committee is trying to solve the case soon, said Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi Police chief inaugurates subsidiary central police canteen and recycling compost unit

Delhi Police chief inaugurates subsidiary central police canteen and recycling compost unit 01:38

 Delhi Police chief inaugurates subsidiary central police canteen and recycling compost unit

Recent related videos from verified sources

JNU students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters against attack inside campus [Video]JNU students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters against attack inside campus

JNU students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters against attack inside campus

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published

Delhi Police busted fake Indian currency note racket [Video]Delhi Police busted fake Indian currency note racket

Delhi Police busted fake Indian currency note racket

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

JNU violence: Delhi police registers case against unidentified people

At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours on Sunday
Hindu

Delhi Police commissioner must be held accountable for attacks on JNU students: Congress

The Congress on Monday demanded that Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik be held accountable for the attacks on a group of JNU students and teachers by a...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •WorldNewsKhaleej TimesReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.