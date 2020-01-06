Global  

Huge crowd gathers in Tehran to mourn for Soleimani, daughter warns US of 'dark day'

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Tehran [Iran], Jan 6 (ANI): A huge crowd of mourners poured onto the streets of Tehran on Monday to pay their respects to Qassem Soleimani, the country's most powerful military commander who was killed in a US air attack in Iraq last week.
News video: Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral

Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral 01:31

 Hundreds of thousands of Iranians thronged Tehran's streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike last week, as his daughter said his death would bring a "dark day" for the United States.

Thousands turn out for Soleimani funeral, daughter warns US of 'dark day'

Slain Iranian commander's daughter says U.S. faces 'dark day'

