Huge crowd gathers in Tehran to mourn for Soleimani, daughter warns US of 'dark day'

Tehran [Iran], Jan 6 (ANI): A huge crowd of mourners poured onto the streets of Tehran on Monday to pay their respects to Qassem Soleimani, the country's most powerful military commander who was killed in a US air attack in Iraq last week.



