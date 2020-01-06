Huge crowd gathers in Tehran to mourn for Soleimani, daughter warns US of 'dark day'
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Tehran [Iran], Jan 6 (ANI): A huge crowd of mourners poured onto the streets of Tehran on Monday to pay their respects to Qassem Soleimani, the country's most powerful military commander who was killed in a US air attack in Iraq last week.
Hundreds of thousands of Iranians thronged Tehran's streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike last week, as his daughter said his death would bring a "dark day" for the United States.
The Foreign Secretary has defended the US over its killing of Iran's top military leader as Tehran ramped up its criticism amid soaring tensions in the Middle East. Dominic Raab was speaking on BBC's..
